Omicron Updates: First Consignment of ZyCoV-D, Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 Vaccine, Supplied to Centre; India Reports 1,61,386 New Cases

>Omicron Updates: Amid rising calls for governments to treat Covid-19 as endemic-like influenza, new studies have emerged that suggest the latest version of the highly-infectious Omicron variant is transmitting even faster than the original, and mild cases of the first may not offer much protection against future infections.

The findings have come as a jolt to the world as many hoped that the ‘Omicron wave’ may help hasten the end of the pandemic. There has been a demand to treat coronavirus as endemic-like influenza as people have grown tired of pandemic restrictions, vaccines have become more accessible and deaths remain relatively low.

The production of neutralizing antibodies during an Omicron infection appears related to the severity of the illness, according to one report from researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, that was published online before being peer-reviewed.

Advertisement

A Bloomberg report quoted researchers as saying that the milder form of most omicron cases in vaccinated people may leave those who recover from them still vulnerable to existing virus and future variants that emerge. The protection from a natural infection was about one-third that obtained through a booster shot, the study found.

“Our results suggest that omicron-induced immunity may not be sufficient to prevent infection from another, more pathogenic variant, should it emerge in the future," the researchers said. “They also highlight the continued importance of vaccine boosters in enhancing immunity, as breakthrough infection alone may not be reliable" in protecting against repeat infections or future illness from new strains, they said.

Here Are Covid-related Latest Updates:

• The omicron subvariant appears to be more contagious but data so far doesn’t show it’s more dangerous or that it evades protection from vaccines, said Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration. At worst, the strain could slow down the decline in omicron infections in the US, he said on CBS’s “Face the Nation."

Advertisement

• Zydus Cadila started supplying Covid-19 vaccines to Centre on Wednesday. Zydus Cadila vaccine is priced at Rs 265 per dose, applicator offered at Rs 93 per dose excluding GST. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted restricted emergency use authorisation to the ZyCoV-D vaccine last year. The DNA vaccine produced by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is a three-dose vaccine.

• With 1,61,386 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of cases increased to over 4.16 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,97,975 with 1,733 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases decreased by 1,21,456 to reach 16,21,603- 4.20 per cent of the total infections — while the country’s recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.15 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.