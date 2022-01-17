Omicron LIVE Updates: Govt Likely to Begin Vaccination Drive for 12-14 Years by March; India's First Jab Targeting Omicron in Sight

Omicron LIVE Updates: After a successful inoculation drive for 15-17-year-olds, the Covid vaccination programme for age group 12-14 is all set to start from February-end, Dr N K Arora, chairman of the Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation said. Read More
Pune district in Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 10,102 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 12,49,885. The death toll rose by eight to 19,292, an official said.
The case positivity rate of the Pune district stood at over 25 per cent, he said.
Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 count reached 10,59,716 on Sunday with the addition of 3,963 cases, while seven deaths took the toll to 13,654, an official said. The addition to the tally included 126 students and five teachers of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the state’s Kondagaon district, he said. The state’s positivity rate, which is cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 12.17 per cent, he added. So far, 10,13,270 people have been discharged, leaving the state with an active tally of 32,792 cases, he said.
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 41,327 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 1,135 less than the day before, and 29 deaths, the state health department said.The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 68,00,900 after 40,386 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,65,346 active cases. The overall caseload in the state now stands at 72,11,810 and the death toll at 1,41,808. On Saturday, the state had recorded 42,462 new cases and 23 fatalities.
Also, eight new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,738.
One year ago on this day, India started its Covid-19 vaccination drive, and in the last 365 days, it has crossed several milestones and managed to provide 157 crore doses to people, which include 65.48 crore fully vaccinated population, the health ministry data shows. When the drive was initially opened to a limited section of people, especially senior citizens, the pace of vaccination was slower. However, as it opened up for more and more people in a phased manner, the drive picked up pace.
The Chhattisgarh Congress slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for registering an FIR against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms and claimed it showed the “frustration" of the ruling party in that state. The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh hit back claiming the Congress must understand that the rule of law existed in UP. The UP police on Sunday lodged an FIR against Baghel for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms while campaigning for a party candidate in Noida for the Assembly polls. Baghel is the Congress’ senior observer for the polls in UP.
No special Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will be henceforth applicable to passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday. As per the earlier SOPs, seven-day home quarantine and an RT-PCR test on arrival were made mandatory for such passengers. No special SOPs henceforth will be applicable for passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates including Dubai. Guidelines applicable to international travellers arriving from countries ‘at risk’ will be made applicable to travellers from the United Arab Emirates including Dubai, the BMC said. These directions will be enforced from midnight of January 17, it added.
Reportedly, India may soon have its first messenger or mRNA vaccine soon, with the near completion of Phase 3 clinical trials by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. The firm has recently submitted Phase 2 trial data of over 3,000 subjects of their two-dose mRNA vaccine developed on the delta variant, and is close to completing Phase 3 trials, sources told TOI.
A total of 3.31 crore children in the age bracket of 15 to 17 years have already received their first dose, accounting for almost 45% coverage, just 13 days into the drive on January 3 this year.
“We aim to cover all the 7.4 crore adolescents in the 15-17 age bracket with the first dose by January-end so that we can start vaccinating them with the second dose from early February and finish the second dose by February-end. We want to start vaccinating children between 12 and 14 years from February-end or early March,” Dr Arora told TOI.
Meanwhile, the UK government is reportedly planning to do away with the requirement of mandatory COVID-19 tests post-arrival into the country for fully vaccinated travellers, including from India, as part of preparations of having to live with coronavirus in the future.
