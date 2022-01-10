Omicron LIVE Updates: India Starts 'Precaution' Dose for Healthcare Workers, Senior Citizens Today; Weekly Cases See 6-fold Rise

AIADMK Chief Coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has called upon the state government to shut the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor shops.

He said that the liquor outlets must be closed till the Covid situation becomes normal in the state. Panneerselvam said that at present the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is now 8 per cent and the liquor outlets of Tasmac must be closed at least till the TPR comes down to 5 per cent.

Panneerselvam in a statement on Sunday said, “Within three days those tested positive for Covid-19 have doubled. The state government allowing these shops to function is a reason behind this rise in cases."