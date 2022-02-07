Omicron LIVE Updates: Schools Reopen, Offices Resume as Covid Positivity Rate Declines; Australia Mulls Reopening Borders

>Omicron LIVE Updates: As the third Covid-19 ebbs, Central government offices will resume 100% employee attendance at all levels from Monday. Adherence to Covid protocols will be mandatory across offices and heads of departments have been asked to ensure that all employees wear masks all the time. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the reopening of the country’s borders to international tourists may not be far away, adding that the parliament will debate the matter this week.

Australia, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been going through a staggered reopening in recent months, allowing in only its citizens and residents, skilled migrants, international students, and certain seasonal workers.

On office reopening for Central government employees, junior minister for personnel and PMO, Jitendra Singh told TOI, “A review of the pandemic situation was done on Sunday and it has been decided that full office attendance, without any exemption, shall resume with effect from February 7, 2022."

Meanwhile, the mayor of Canada’s capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said groups in the U.S. must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America’s neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa’s downtown. Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government.

The third wave continues to ebb across India, on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh reported 2,779 new COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, taking the state’s infection tally to 20,44,517 and its death toll to 23,318. Among the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Lucknow, Varanasi, Hardoi, Chandauli and Ballia, the state government said in a statement. And West Bengal reported 835 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, deaths due to the disease increased by three to 34, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally has gone up to 20,05872 while the death toll increased to 20,823.

- Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over COVID protests.

- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that the reopening of the country’s borders to international tourists may not be far away, adding that the parliament will debate the matter this week.

- Highest risk patients for severe Covid-19 least likely to get monoclonal antibodies, says study.

