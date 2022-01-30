Omicron LIVE Updates: Strict Curbs in Kerala Today as State Crosses 50k Cases; NeoCov Does Not Pose Threat in Current Form, Say Experts

Omicron LIVE Updates: The second Sunday lockdown comes into force in Kerala today even as the state logged 50,812 new infections and eight COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday. Shops selling essential items such as milk, newspaper, fish, meat, fruits and vegetables and provisions are allowed to function from 7 AM to 9 PM. Read More
Telangana on Saturday reported 3,590 new COVID-19 cases and pushed the number to 7,58,566 till date, said a bulletin . There were two deaths today, and the total fatalities so far stands at 4,085.
Maintaining a declining trend, Assam reported 2,294 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 7,13,685, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM). The state had registered 2,861 new cases on January 28, 3,677 less than the previous day.
Authorities on Saturday announced the end of weekend curfew in Rajasthan. The weekend curfew that begins from 11 pm Saturday to 5 am Sunday will no longer be imposed on Sunday, they said.
Nagaland on Saturday logged 87 new COVID-19 cases, 43 less than the previous day’s count, with the tally rising to 34,276, a health department official said. The death toll increased to 715 as two more patients in Dimapur district succumbed to the disease.
Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 25 COVID deaths and 8,338 fresh COVID cases, an official statement said. With the latest addition, the till date death toll rose to 23,164 in the state. Active cases in UP stood at 59,601, while the overall tally of infection rose to 20,05,245, it said. Lucknow recorded a maximum of 1,705 fresh cases, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Jhansi, with their 620, 388, and 330 cases, respectively.
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into self-isolation until Tuesday after being deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the government said. The exposure took place on Jan 22 during a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri, the government said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the result of whole genome sequencing was expected the following day.
Punjab on Saturday reported 31 deaths and 3,325 fresh COVID cases, a daily bulletin said. With the latest addition, the overall infection tally rose to 7,38,405, it said. The deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdsapur and Mansa. So far, 17,190 have lost their lives to COVID in the state.
The “third wave” of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be declining in the state though in some cities cases are showing an uptick, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. With the count of new daily cases dropping from the peak of 47,000 to about 25,000, “it seems the COVID-19 third wave has come down,” Tope told reporters here. “But some other cities like Pune, Nagpur and parts of rural area are reporting more and more cases, the minister noted. Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts were reporting “very high numbers” earlier while Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad are currently reporting more cases, Tope said. “People are generally getting discharged within seven-eight days even if they have mild symptoms, he said.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 27,971 new coronavirus positive cases, including 85 Omicron infections, and 61 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. With the new additions, the overall caseload in the state mounted to 76,83,525 and the death toll to 1,42,522. The case fatality rate stood at 1.85 per cent in Maharashtra.
Tamil Nadu inoculated 10,17,919 people against Covid-19 in the 20th mega vaccination drive on Saturday with 2,55,902 people receiving the first dose and 7,27,417 the second dose of the vaccine, the Health Department said. With the drive, the total number who got the first dose stood at 90.30 per cent and the second at 68.66 per cent, a press release said.
Punjab on Saturday reported 31 deaths and 3,325 fresh COVID cases, a daily bulletin said. With the latest addition, the overall infection tally rose to 7,38,405, it said. The deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdsapur and Mansa. So far, 17,190 have lost their lives to COVID in the state. The number of active cases in the state stood at 29,466. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 605 cases, followed by Ludhiana and Amritsar, which reported 387 and 301 cases, respectively. A total of 1,107 patients are on oxygen support while 99 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.
Authorities on Saturday announced the end of weekend curfew in Rajasthan. The weekend curfew that begins from 11 pm Saturday to 5 am Sunday will no longer be imposed on Sunday, they said.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.