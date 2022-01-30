Omicron LIVE Updates: Strict Curbs in Kerala Today as State Crosses 50k Cases; NeoCov Does Not Pose Threat in Current Form, Say Experts

Most of the private vehicles kept away from the road except for those who were traveling for emergency purposes and that too after providing necessary documents proving the nature of emergency to the police.

The “third wave” of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be declining in the state though in some cities cases are showing an uptick, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. With the count of new daily cases dropping from the peak of 47,000 to about 25,000, “it seems the COVID-19 third wave has come down,” Tope told reporters here. “But some other cities like Pune, Nagpur and parts of rural area are reporting more and more cases, the minister noted. Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts were reporting “very high numbers” earlier while Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad are currently reporting more cases, Tope said. “People are generally getting discharged within seven-eight days even if they have mild symptoms, he said.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 27,971 new coronavirus positive cases, including 85 Omicron infections, and 61 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. With the new additions, the overall caseload in the state mounted to 76,83,525 and the death toll to 1,42,522. The case fatality rate stood at 1.85 per cent in Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu inoculated 10,17,919 people against Covid-19 in the 20th mega vaccination drive on Saturday with 2,55,902 people receiving the first dose and 7,27,417 the second dose of the vaccine, the Health Department said. With the drive, the total number who got the first dose stood at 90.30 per cent and the second at 68.66 per cent, a press release said.

Punjab on Saturday reported 31 deaths and 3,325 fresh COVID cases, a daily bulletin said. With the latest addition, the overall infection tally rose to 7,38,405, it said. The deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdsapur and Mansa. So far, 17,190 have lost their lives to COVID in the state. The number of active cases in the state stood at 29,466. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 605 cases, followed by Ludhiana and Amritsar, which reported 387 and 301 cases, respectively. A total of 1,107 patients are on oxygen support while 99 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

Authorities on Saturday announced the end of weekend curfew in Rajasthan. The weekend curfew that begins from 11 pm Saturday to 5 am Sunday will no longer be imposed on Sunday, they said.

