'Omicron Not the Last Variant But...' On Rising Cases, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Hopeful of Covid Turning Endemic

Lesser hospitalisation, lesser occupation of ICU beds is a huge relief, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson Biocon told CNBC in an exclusive interview on Monday as India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 infections.

Talking about the new variant-Omicron spread, Shaw added that the Omicron variant is surging fast but it also descends quickly, and lesser hospitalisation, lesser occupation of ICU beds are a huge relief. “We need to brace ourselves for many variants, Omicron is not the last, we believe hospitals are more prepared this time and we are veering towards an Endemic situation. Delta also should not be a huge worry, we know how to deal with it now ", Shaw said.

Her observation came at a time when India is witnessing a massive surge in the Covid-19 infections and the government launched an inoculation drive to vaccinate 15-17-year-olds against novel coronavirus. Shaw further stated that “it is important that we need to look at vaccinating children sooner or later. So we need to speed up pediatric trials as soon as possible and start taking rolling reviews on the vaccination trials for children below the age of 15."

She further emphasised the private sector’s role in new vaccines that have been approved to improve vaccine deployment, simultaneously focusing on genomic sequencing access to private players. “I also believe that we need to ramp up our genomic sequencing, which I think needs to be opened up to the private sector as well."

