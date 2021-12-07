German Virologist Vaccinated With 3 Doses Tests Positive in Madhya Pradesh

A young virologist from Germany who has got three vaccine shots including a booster one has tested for Covid-19 in Jabalpur town of Madhya Pradesh where he had come to attend a wedding function.

Initially, his rapid antigen test had offered a negative result but when he was put under the RT-PCR test, his result was positive. He was sent into isolation since Monday, officers said.

The virology expert had come to Jabalpur along with a woman friend. Both had taken three Covid-19 vaccine shots including a booster dose, said a senior officer of the Health Department.

Much to the respite of authorities, around 40 contacts of the German national in the city were put to tests and have tested negative. The man had visited Banaras and also visited Bandhavgarh tiger reserve in Umaria before arriving at Jabalpur, said sources.

Sources even claimed that the family which hosted the wedding in Jabalpur apparently hid details of overseas guests in their function. A local man who had studied in Germany had invited some overseas friends for his marriage reception. The marriage was solemnised in Varanasi.

After the reception, the German national and others had gone to Bandhavgarh and reported cough and cold upon their arrival.

Their rapid antigen test had negative results but being a foreign national, the Health Department had sent a team to the family where the marriage was held and collected samples for the RT-PCR test, Regional Director (Health) Sanjay Mishra told News18 on Tuesday.

“We are sending samples of the German national to the New Delhi-based Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology," said the officer, adding the man was shifted to Covid-19 ward at the Jabalpur Medical College on Monday after his report was positive.

Sources also claimed that despite the Omicron threat, hundreds had attended the reception event held in the Aadhartaal area of Jabalpur. The city has reported two Covid-19 cases in the last two days.

Divisional Commissioner of Jabalpur B Chandrashekar had tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago and his contact tracing is also on.

Meanwhile, a Russian national whose samples were taken for tests has been released from quarantine after his test report was negative. The man was found staying in a hotel in Jabalpur a couple of days ago and was adamant about not undertaking the test initially.

Germany is among the countries which have reported Omicron in the last few days. Madhya Pradesh is yet to report any case of the fresh variant of the coronavirus.

(With inputs Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

