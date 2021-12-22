Omicron Scare in MP as Merchant Navy Officer Who Returned from Turkey Tests Covid Positive

A Merchant Navy officer who returned from Turkey tested positive for covid19 and has been admitted to a medical college in Jabalpur. His samples have been sent for genome sequencing, the administration said on Wednesday. The officer reached Jabalpur recently from Istanbul via Doha and Mumbai on December 12. He tested positive for Covid 19 on December 20 and was admitted to a medical college in the city.

Amid the Omicron scare, the administration is keeping a watch on those returning from foreign locations. The 21-year-old Merchant Navy officer Tejaswi Palia a native of Sanjeevani Nagar in Jabalpur had gone to Turkey for a professional training programme.

After his return, he complained of cough and cold and was tested for Covid-19 and his report was positive. The other three members of the family have been tested and put under observation as a precaution. Those who travelled with Tejaswi also are being alerted by authorities.

Madhya Pradesh is yet to report any case of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid19 as of now. The state has reported 345 fresh cases of covid19 in December as of now and Bhopal has reported the maximum cases, 137 out of them. The state is yet to announce any guidelines for Christmas and New Year’s eve.

(Inputs Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

