The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), which has been designated by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern, has reportedly split into two lineages BA.1 and BA.2. While a variant is a viral genome (genetic code) that may contain one or more mutations, a lineage is a group of closely related viruses with a common ancestor. Health experts, however, assure that there is no need to be worried about the new lineages for now, a Times of India report said.

Since Omicron, with about 50 mutations, was detected in South Africa on November 8 it has spread to dozens of countries including India. Mutations happen frequently, but only sometimes change the characteristics of the virus, according to the CDC. Experts say that there is nothing for the common man to be worried about as the split in the Omicron lineage is more of interest to scientists since it will help in better epidemiological surveillance.

The Delta variant too had first split into two lineages and then into three, including Delta plus. It later split into around 100 lineages, but it had not caused any significant harm to people.

Vinod Scaria, a senior scientist at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), said in a tweet, “The B.1.1.529 #Omicron lineage is now split to BA.1 and BA.2. BA.1 will now have the original lineage and BA.2 will encompass the new outlier with around 24 mutations."

“PS: This is for better epidemiological surveillance & nothing to be scared yet," he also said in the tweet.

The two lineages were classified based on mutations, some of which are common for both variants. But some are unique to both lineages. Interestingly, while one lineage (BA.1) gives S-Gene Target Failure or SGTF, which helps in identifying the Omicron variant through the existing RT-PCR test, the other (BA.2) does not give SGTF.

Meanwhile, scientists say they have identified a “stealth" version of Omicron that cannot be distinguished from other variants using the PCR tests, a Guardian report said. This stealth version, first spotted among Covid virus genomes submitted in recent days from South Africa, Australia and Canada, lacks a particular genetic change that allows lab-based PCR tests to be used as a rough means of flagging up probable cases. The finding came as the number of cases of the original Omicron variant detected in the UK rose by 101 to 437 in a single day and Scotland announced a return to working from home.

