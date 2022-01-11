As Covid-19 cases in Mumbai continue to dip slightly over the past few days, a health expert has said that the Omicron wave is flattening. Around 11,000 to 12,000 fresh infections are expected to be reported today, said Dr Shashank Joshi, Chair at International Diabetes Foundation Southeast Asia. The city recorded 13,648 on Monday, down from 19,474 and 20,318 on the two previous days.

Joshi urged people to not panic and take necessary precautions. “Today, 11 to 12k cases expected. Test positivity down from 30 to 20 percent, expected," he said in a tweet. Maharashtra on Monday recorded 33,470 new coronavirus cases, 10,918 less than the previous day. The positivity rate also dropped from 30 to 23%, as Joshi pointed out. He also said masks and ventilation are key.

Advertisement

The state also started third doses for vulnerable groups on January 10. A total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday, the city civic body said. The beneficiaries included health workers, frontline workers and the people of 60 years and above with comorbidities as per the directions of the Central and Maharashtra governments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Out of the total 10,698 doses, 5,249 were administered to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities, it said.

Meanwhile, speaking in Jalna, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has started and it is expected to peak by January-end.

He also said the 14-day quarantine period has been halved to seven days. He appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID-19 norms to keep themselves and others safe.

“The third wave of the pandemic has started. It is expected to peak by January-end," Tope told reporters.He expressed concerns over many political leaders not adhering to the pandemic protocols despite the rise in cases in Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.