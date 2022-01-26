On 73rd Republic Day, Sadhguru Calls on India's Youth to Take Lead in Global Movement to Save Soil

In his message to the nation on the 73rd Republic Day, yoga guru and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru said it’s time that the potential energy of the “youthful India" is transformed into an actionable reality. He called on the “youth of Bharat" and every citizen to take the lead in the global movement to save soil.

“To see the soil as a living organism, to experience it that way and to keep it that way as a legacy for future generations is the most fundamental responsibility we have as a generation of people," said Sadhguru. “This Republic Day is a special one for India as it comes to us in the year when we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our independence."

Sadhguru will launch the ‘Save Soil’ campaign in March, which aims to bring global awareness about alarming worldwide degradation of soil that could have an adverse impact on food and water security and intensify climate-related disasters.

“Soil is not a bunch of chemicals, it is a living organism," said Sadhguru, stressing the importance of healthy soil diversity.

“The life which is happening in the first 12 to 15 inches of this top soil is actually the basis of our existence. If human beings do not become consciously connected with the basis of their existence, we cannot make them conscious of the nature of life and the source of creation. I want each one of you to join in this Movement, take this as your Movement and bring the necessary awareness in this Nation and spread the awareness in the rest of the world," he said in Coimbatore.

The Save Soil movement will influence policy initiatives in around 192 countries to stop soil degradation.

The United Nation Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned that soil degradation could plunge the world into a severe food crisis in less than 50 years as millions of cultivable land becomes incapable of yielding crops.

