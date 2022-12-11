On Board the Nagpur Metro: PM Modi Buys Ticket, Interacts with Students, Locals from 'All Walks of Life'

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday launched Phase-I of the Nagpur Metro and laid the foundation stone for Phase-II. Following the launch, he took a ride on the metro and interacted with students and other co-passengers.

The Prime Minister purchased his ticket from Freedom Park station of the Nagpur Metro and travelled from Freedom Park to Khapri. On board the metro, he interacted with students, those from the start up sector and citizens from other walks of life, the PMO said.

“Interesting interactions on board the Nagpur Metro," PM Modi said while sharing pictures from his trip.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Nagpur for the metro and said the ride was “comfortable and convenient".

“I would like to congratulate the people of Nagpur on the inauguration of the Nagpur Metro’s Phase 1. Flagged off two metro trains and also took a ride on the metro. The metro is comfortable and convenient," the PM said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the Nagpur Metro Phase-I in 2017. He was in Nagpur to launch a host of projects including phase I of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, the sixth Vande Bharat Express and AIIMS Nagpur.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, locals lauded the projects. “So many of our dreams have come true under PM Modi’s leadership," one said. “So proud of these development works, after so long something good happening," another added.

Around 4,000 police personnel from different units are reportedly be on security duty in Nagpur during the PM’s visit on Sunday.

Read all the Latest India News here