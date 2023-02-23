Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Cell in Tihar Raided; Rs 1.5L Slippers, 3 Jeans of Rs 80K Seized | Watch

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s jail cell was raided, which led to the recovery of several luxury items, including slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakhs, 3 pairs of jeans worth Rs 80 thousand, among other things. Jail authorities could be seen conducting the raid in a CCTV visual from the Mandoli jail that is being widely shared.

The video shows a team of officers and jail authorities barging into Sukesh’s jail cell, and he was seen weeping thereafter. The conman was alone in his cell as the search took place. He can also be seen crying profusely in the video, which went viral on Thursday. Here’s the clip:

The Jail Authority will conduct an enquiry and take action against the person, who leaked the CCTV footage of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar: Prison Officials.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 16 in a money-laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife by posing as Union home and law secretaries.

The federal probe agency had sought 14-day custody of the alleged conman from the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik. This is the third money laundering case in which the ED has arrested Chandrashekhar.

Sukesh is accused of extorting Rs 217 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter to fund an extravagant lifestyle.

He was recently in the news for wishing actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine’s Day. The wishes of the conman came as he spoke to reporters while he was being escorted out of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) courtroom.

“Wish her a happy Valentine’s day from my end," Sukesh said when he was questioned about his relationship with the actress.

The other two cases against Chandrashekar are for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh’s brother Shivinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore and for purported bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol for the V K Sasikala faction.

The latest PMLA case stems from a Delhi Police Special Cell FIR of 2021 which accuses Chandrashekhar and his alleged associates of hatching a criminal conspiracy by impersonating high-ranking government officers and extorting Rs 4 crore from Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna Singh.

