Home » News » India » On Cam | Underground Pipeline Burst Makes Road Crack Open in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, Woman Injured

On Cam | Underground Pipeline Burst Makes Road Crack Open in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, Woman Injured

Visuals showed water gushing out from beneath the road and the bizarre video was widely shared on social media

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 08:23 IST

Yavatmal, India

It appeared that the woman drove into the huge water outburst (Source: Screengrab/ANI)
It appeared that the woman drove into the huge water outburst (Source: Screengrab/ANI)

In a terrifying incident caught on camera, an underground pipeline burst in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal led to a huge chunk of the road cracking open in the middle of the day. The dramatic incident took place seconds after a woman was passing by on her scooter.

According to CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI, it appeared that the woman drove into the huge water outburst. She has reportedly been injured after a large hole filled up with water on the road.

Advertisement

Visuals showed water gushing out from beneath the road and the bizarre video was widely shared on social media.

RELATED NEWS

An incident similar to this was reported in 2020 when a coronavirus ward at a hospital in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly was flooded with rainwater after a pipeline installed on the ceiling suddenly burst.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: March 05, 2023, 08:23 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 08:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Holi 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Other Celeb-approved White Outfits You Can Wear This Year