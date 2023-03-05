On Cam | Underground Pipeline Burst Makes Road Crack Open in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, Woman Injured

In a terrifying incident caught on camera, an underground pipeline burst in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal led to a huge chunk of the road cracking open in the middle of the day. The dramatic incident took place seconds after a woman was passing by on her scooter.

According to CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI, it appeared that the woman drove into the huge water outburst. She has reportedly been injured after a large hole filled up with water on the road.

Visuals showed water gushing out from beneath the road and the bizarre video was widely shared on social media.

An incident similar to this was reported in 2020 when a coronavirus ward at a hospital in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly was flooded with rainwater after a pipeline installed on the ceiling suddenly burst.

