On Camera: Aaftab Spotted Carrying Black Bag in Wee Hours of Oct 18, Cops Suspect With Body Parts

In what can be touted as crucial evidence in the bone-chilling Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi, CCTV footage has emerged which shows the accused Aaftab Poonawala walking outside his house, carrying a bag over his shoulder in the wee hours of the morning.

The 25-second video clip was recorded on October 18, around 4 am in the morning, and is the first visual CCTV footage to have surfaced in the horrific case which has rocked the nation over the course of the last few weeks.

In the clip, Aaftab can be spotted walking on a street with a black backpack and a blue package in his hands. It is suspected that he might be carrying his former live-in partner, Shraddha’s body parts. However, the Delhi Police is investigating the authenticity of this video.

Police Recover Sharp Cutting Tools from Poonawala’s Flat

Notably, this comes a few hours after the Delhi police claimed to have recovered heavy and sharp cutting tools from Poonawala’s flat, which they suspect might have been used to chop off Shraddha Walker’s body.

Earlier this week, around 10 bags of body parts were recovered from the Mehrauli forests near the apartment in Chhatarpur, South Delhi, where he allegedly killed his partner and cut her up. The bones found in the Mehrauli forest have also been sent for a DNA test.

The blood samples of Shraddha’s father and brother have also been collected to match their DNA with the recovered remains. However, the police are yet to find her severed head, the recovery of which will help the police build a strong case against the accused.

Poonawala to Be Taken to Different South Delhi Areas to Locate Victim’s Body Parts

Poonawala will be taken to different locations in south Delhi on Saturday as the Delhi Police are trying to locate more body parts that he had allegedly disposed of after killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, officials said.

The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly bones. Meanwhile, around 178 police stations across 15 districts have been alerted to specifically look for bodies or severed pieces found between May and July.

Police Record Statements of 2 Men From Whom Shraddha Had Sought Assistance

In the latest development to the case, a Delhi Police team on Saturday recorded the statements of two men in Maharashtra’s Palghar from whom 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, had sought assistance after she was assaulted by the accused in 2020. Giving details of these two witnesses, the police said one of them is a rickshaw driver and the other is currently unemployed. Meanwhile, residents of a housing society where Aaftab’s family had shifted last month have stated that they are unaware of their whereabouts.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.

