On Camera: Delhi Police Constable Catches Fleeing Chain Snatcher, Garners Praise from Netizens for His Bravery

The arrest has helped the Delhi police get tips in 11 pending cases on the basis of information gathered from the criminal

By: News Desk

Edited By: Richa Mukherjee

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 18:40 IST

Delhi, India

The constable's firm hold prevented the culprit from escaping despite his best efforts. (Twitter - Delhi Police )

A video of a Delhi Police constable catching hold of a chain snatcher has set social media abuzz.

The 19-second video captioned in Hindi and shared on Twitter by the Delhi police shows constable Satyendra approaching the criminal on his bike and catching him just in time as he is about to flee. The constable’s firm hold prevented the culprit from escaping despite his best efforts.

Ever since the video of the incident went viral, the constable has been garnering praise from netizens for his bravery. “Superb. Well done, Delhi police, a proud moment," wrote one user."You are a brave soldier, Satyendra, and I am proud of you," commented another user.

Acting on a tip-off from the Shahabad Dairy police station which had reported a snatching to the police, Constable Satyendra proceeded to the scene to nab the culprit.

The arrest has helped the Delhi police get valuable tips in 11 pending cases on the basis of information gathered from the criminal, according to a tweet posted by them.

first published: November 25, 2022, 17:42 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 18:40 IST
