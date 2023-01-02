On CCTV | Car that Dragged Delhi Woman for Several Kms; L-G Says 'My Head Hangs in Shame'

A women was killed after she was hit on her scooty by a car and dragged for four kilometers on New Year’s morning in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

The CCTV footage of the mishap has been found, and five men — who are being suspected to be under the influence of alcohol — have been arrested for negligence.

The video shows a Maruti Suzuki Baleno hitting the women, identified as Anjali, who has somehow getting stuck under the car. The footage is not that clear.

A senior police officer said that the women’s body got trapped in one of the wheels of the car, resulting in her getting stuck, The Hindustan Times reported.

The death has been caused by rash and negligent driving, the police said,

“The victim’s body was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in Mangolpuri, where it has been preserved at the mortuary," special commissioner of police (law and order, zone 1) Deependra Pathak said, HT reported.

Anjali was a beautician at wedding functions and was returning from her work in wee hours on Sunday where the accident took place.

Delhi Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has reacted to the incident saying that his “head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime." He also assured that all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly looked into.

In a tweet, Saxena said, “My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," he tweeted.

“Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let’s together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he added.

