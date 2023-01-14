On CCTV: RPF Jawan, Passenger Save Woman's Life As She Slips While Boarding Train in Mumbai | Watch

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan and a passenger saved a woman’s life who fell on the platform while trying to board a moving train at Mumbai’s Dadar Railway Station.

In a CCTV footage of the incident posted by news agency ANI, the woman can be seen trying to enter the train from one of its gates moments after it starts moving. Her leg then comes between the platform and the moving train. Soon, the jawan and another passenger rushed to rescue her.

The Indian Railways have cautioned people against boarding or deboarding a moving train, however, despite repetitive warnings some still choose to ignore it.

In December, a mother and her child’s life was saved after they fell from a train while boarding it. The incident took place at Vasai Road Station in Mumbai on December 13, 2022, and was captured on a CCTV camera. The video was shared by RPF India’s official Instagram handle.

In November too, a child and a woman were saved after they fell off a moving local train by two jawans of the Crime Wing of Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Mumbai’s Mankhurd Railway Station.

