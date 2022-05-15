On Day 2 of Gyanvapi Videography, Lawyer Says 'Today's Survey Further Strengthens Mandir Claim'; Exercise to be Completed Tomorrow

As the videographic survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque premises in Varanasi was held on Sunday for the second consecutive day amid high security, advocate Hari Shankar Jain said the exercise had further ‘strengthened their claim’.

“Today’s survey has further strengthened our claim. Tomorrow, the exercise will be complete. Survey will take place for 2 hours," said Jain, one of the lawyers who is representing the women seeking seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on the mosque’s outer walls.

A survey team led by court-appointed Commissioners and accompanied by lawyers of both sides, police officers and the District Magistrate carried out the operations at the mosque complex. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The survey is being conducted as per the order of the court and the police had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the people visiting the mosque and Kashi Vishwanath Temple do not face any inconvenience.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Varanasi R.S. Gautam said the routes were kept open so that the visitors do not face any problem and police personnel were being deployed accordingly.

The Varanasi Court has instructed the survey team to complete the survey by May 17 and present a detailed report before it.

The survey was stalled last week amid objections by the mosque committee, which claimed that the advocate commissioner did not have the mandate to film inside the premises. The committee accused him of bias and filed a plea for his replacement.

People attended Friday prayers amid tight security outside the mosque. In its order Thursday, the district court said locks should be broken if the keys are not available to access certain areas of the complex for the survey.

Meanwhile, two applications were filed in a Mathura court seeking appointment of an advocate commissioner to carry out an inspection of the Shahi Idgah Mosqe adjoining Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to confirm the existence of Hindu artefacts and ancient religious inscriptions on the mosque premises.

