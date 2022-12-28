On Dhirubhai Ambani's 90th Birth Anniversary, Reliance Foundation Announces 50,000 Scholarships for Higher Education Over Next 10 Years

Reliance Foundation on Tuesday declared it will award 50,000 scholarships over the 10 years to students pursuing higher education in the country, a declaration that marked the 90th birth anniversary of Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder - Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited.

The Foundation said that for academic year 2022-23, it will award up to 5,000 merit-cum-means undergraduate scholarships of up to Rs 2 lakh and up to 100 merit-based postgraduate scholarships of up to Rs 6 lakh, both for the entire duration of study. Applications are open till February 14, 2023.

“My father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani was a big believer in the power and potential of our youth. On the occasion of his 90th birth anniversary, we are delighted to announce our commitment to support 50,000 scholarships through the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships, over the next 10 years," said Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

“Mukesh and I continue to believe that with the right support, this generation will script the most glorious next chapter of India’s growth story, through knowledge, innovation and leadership," she added.

The scholarships aim to enable students in becoming successful professionals and realise their dreams, unlocking their potential to lift themselves and their communities up and contributing towards India’s future socio-economic development.

In addition to the scholarship grant, the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships will provide scholars an opportunity to be part of a vibrant alumni network and an enabling support system.

Students with a household income of under Rs 15 lakh who are enrolled in the first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream of their choice can apply. The programme will also aim to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students.

The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate scholarships are open to all to apply and aim to identify and nurture future leaders of tomorrow and will be awarded following a rigorous selection process, including interviews with leading experts.

Students pursuing education in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics & Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable & New Energy, Material Science& Engineering and Life Sciences will be selected on the basis of merit.

Students enrolled in the first year of their postgraduate studies can apply.

In addition to providing a generous grant, the Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships will provide a holistic development programme, consisting of expert interactions, industry exposure and volunteering opportunities.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarship, launched in 1996, and the Reliance Foundation Scholarships launched in 2020 have impacted the lives of 13,000 youth across India by helping them pursue higher education from premier institutes and take leadership positions in their communities and at reputed organisations in India and abroad.

Aspirants can visit www.scholarships.reliancefoundation.org for the application and for further details.

