Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a high-level security meeting at Jammu and Kashmir discussed issues like terrorism, the growing threat of radicalisation, the killing of civilians, and an increase in cross-border infiltration.

Local reports stated that the security agencies explained to Shah the reason for threats of radicalisation and home-grown terrorism, despite the towering presence of Indian forces in the area, and extensive outreach programs organised by the government. The reports also claimed that Shah sought explanations on prolonged encounters and anti-terror operations.

Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar and attended by top civil administration officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, officials said.

His visit to Kashmir comes in the backdrop of 11 civilian killings in the valley in October alone. Five of those killed were labourers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to minority communities in Kashmir.

The home minister on Saturday also met the families members of a Jammu and Kashmir police officer, who was killed in a suspected militant attack last month. Shah, who arrived in Srinagar on a three-day visit, visited the slain inspector’s residence along with Jammu and Kashmir G Manoj Sinha, Union Min Jitendra Singh and DGP Dilbag Singh.

The home minister met Parvez Ahmed’s wife Fatima Akhter and gave her official papers for a government job. “The entire country is with you. We will always remember the supreme sacrifice being made by Dar and the Jammu Kashmir police," Shah told the family.

During his first visit since the revocation of Article 370, Shah will review the security situation in the valley. The Home Minister was received at the Srinagar airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha where other senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration were also present, officials said.

This is Shah’s first visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah’s visit to the valley. Additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, the officials said.

They said the security apparatus has been beefed up, especially in the city here. Official sources said 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in the wake of the recent spate of civilian killings.

Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

