On New Year, PM Modi to Gift Tap Water Connections to 18 Lakh Families in Bundelkhand, Vindhyachal

Water from taps may soon become a reality in deprived regions of Bundelkhand and Vindhyachal, as a trial run of piped water supply has almost come to an end at villages in these regions.

Ahead of the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may gift door-to-door piped water connections to lakhs of families in these two regions early in the new year.

The state government has already sent a proposal to the Centre in this regard. Prime Minister Modi is also likely to lay the foundation stone for 8,000 drinking water schemes for 45 lakh families in 13,000 villages.

The rural water supply department has completed preparations to connect more than 18 lakh families with piped water supply in the first phase of Har Ghar Nal Yojana under the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Centre’s Namami Gange Programme.

Once the water supply is operational, village residents of Bundelkhand and Vindhyachal regions will get piped water from taps at their homes, which will also reduce the risk of waterborne diseases.

The trial run of water supply is in its final stages in villages of Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts of Vindhyachal, along with seven districts of Bundelkhand. Every day, dozens of villages are being connected with piped water supply in the two regions.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the government is aiming at providing a functional household tap connection to people through Har Ghar Nal Yojana.

