On Operation Blue Star Anniversary, Akal Takht Chief Calls On Sikh Youth to Train in Modern Weapons

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday called on Sikh youth to learn the usage of modern weapons during his address to mark the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

Raising concern about the raised security in the state, the Akal Takht Jathedar said that the Sikhs as a community do not need any security and, on the contrary, should get trained in modernised weapons to protect themselves.

“We should focus on setting up shooting ranges to get training in weapons," he said. He added that the Sikh youth were capable enough to be their own security and protect themselves rather than hiring.

Raising concerns about conversions, especially in the Indo-Pak border areas, he said that it was time for Sikh organisations to propagate Sikhism and ensure people do not get converted to other religions like Christianity. He said a large number of churches were coming up in these areas. The Jathedar also raised concern about the rising drug abuse in the state among youth.

The Jathedar had earlier too appealed to the Sikh youth to get trained in arms and ensure their own security, a day after the Punjab government had trimmed his security.

The Akal Takht Jathedar and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials also honoured the families of those who were killed during ‘Operation Bluestar’. During the event, posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Khalistani flags were seen inside the Golden Temple. A large number of people carried banners and placards saying “Khalistan Zindabad" and raised pro-Khalistan slogans during the event.

Meanwhile, pro-Khalistan slogans were also raised by activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) outfit led by former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, who was also present at the spot and is set to contest the forthcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll. He raised the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and demanded justice for the family.

