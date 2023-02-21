Linking Soros' Remark with UK Polls to China Border Row & Oppn Ruckus, Jaishankar's Tell-All Interview

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India today has the largest peace time deployment at China border, and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sent the Army and not Rahul Gandhi.

His remarks came in the backdrop of opposition protest in Parliament on the issue of the government refusing a discussion on the clash with Chinese forces in Tawang.

“They (China) are encroaching on our land. If we don’t discuss this issue, then what else should we discuss? We are ready for discussion on this issue in the house," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said during the Budget session.

The external affairs minister also questioned the timing of billionaire investor George Soros criticism of PM Modi. “This is politics by another means. Why sudden surge in reports and attention? You want to make a documentary, there are many things to look at. It’s not accidental. Election season has certainly started in London and New York," Jaishankar told ANI in an interview. The full interview will be telecast at 4pm.

He had earlier called Soros an “old, rich, opinionated" and a “dangerous" person and accused him of “scaremongering". His reply came while responding to a question at an event in Sydney. The minister’s reaction was sought on “occasional comments" on the undermining of democracy in India in the context of the IT department survey at the BBC New Delhi office and the remarks made by Soros ahead of the Munich security conference.

Soros, who has funded Democratic Presidential candidates in the US over the years, said that PM Modi will have “to answer questions" from foreign investors and Parliament on allegations against the Adani firms. “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies, their fate is intertwined," he had said.

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani had also hit back at Soros, saying he had “ill-intention to intervene in the democratic process of India and wanted a government that is pliable to his need".

