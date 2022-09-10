Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Liz Truss and congratulated her on assuming the office of the UK PM. He also appreciated her contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

Both leaders committed to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The two leaders discussed various issues of bilateral interest including the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030, ongoing FTA negotiations, defence and security cooperation, and the people-to-people ties between both countries.

Liz Truss is the UK’s 56th Prime Minister and the third female PM to lead the country. The previous female prime ministers - Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May - were also from the Conservative Party.

The UK and India are in the midst of negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA), with a Diwali deadline set by Truss’ predecessor Boris Johnson for the completion of a draft agreement. The new Prime Minister, who took formal charge at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday with an audience with the late Queen, has previously said she remains committed to an FTA with India and hopes it would “preferably" be completed by Diwali in October or by the end of this year, news agency PTI reported.

On behalf of the people of India, PM Modi also conveyed deep condolences to the Royal family and the people of UK on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

