On Poll Results, Vivek Agnihotri's Congratulatory Tweet for Kejriwal Has 'Kashmir Files' Row Reminder

Agnihotri took a dig saying that Kejriwal should release his poll victory speech free on YouTube after Kejriwal had asked "The Kashmir Files" to be released on the same platform.

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 15:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Vivek Agnihotri. (File)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Vivek Agnihotri. (File)

Calling it a “landslide victory," The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri mocked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his party’s performance in the Gujarat Assembly Elections in which the BJP recorded its biggest-ever win.

Taking to Twitter, Agnihotri  shared an interview of Kejriwal, in which he gives it in writing, that AAP will become the “number 1" party in Gujarat elections. To this, he said, “congratulations Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for your landslide victory. Time for you to release your victory speech, free, on YouTube."

Kejriwal also called out BJP leaders for “doing politics" and promoting the film and using it for their own agendas, he said in an interview to The India Today.

As votes were counted on Thurday, the Bharatiya Janata Party recorded its biggest-ever win in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state by securing 156 seats in the 182-member state assembly.

Congress finished second winning 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which made its debut with a high-decibel campaign won 5 seats. Independents won three seats and the Samajwadi Party picked up one.

first published: December 09, 2022, 14:44 IST
last updated: December 09, 2022, 15:15 IST
