On Poonch Visit, J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha Reviews Security Situation along the Border

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the forward areas of Poonch on Wednesday and took stock of the security situation along the border. The Lt Governor, who is on a two-day visit to Poonch, undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and forward areas at the border village of Degwar Terwan in Poonch.

He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta; Brigadier Rajesh Bisht; ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh; DIG, Dr Haseeb Mughal; Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, and other senior officials of civil administration and the army.

The Lt Governor was briefed on the overall security situation along the Line of Control, development works in the border villages by the Army, counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness.

Advertisement

While interacting with the officers and personnel of the Armed Forces, the Lt Governor commended them for their selfless service in challenging situations. He appreciated the excellent synergy between civil administration, J&K Police, Army and other security agencies.

“I salute the exemplary bravery of our Armed Forces. J&K UT is witnessing a new dawn of peace, progress and prosperity. Our Armed forces, police, CAPFs are handling the challenges with full strength, valour and dedication. India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to disturb peace, unity & integrity of the country," Sinha said.

Later, the Lt Governor addressed the border population at the Govt Girls High School Degwar, Terwan. Sinha observed that BADP has accentuated the development process of the villages along the border.

The UT government has rolled out several new schemes for comprehensive development of border villages, he said.

Sinha took feedback on the benefits being extended under the PM Aawas Yojna and other schemes and facilities such s LPG, scholarships, etc. from the people present in the gathering.

Advertisement

He asked the people present on the occasion to ensure enrolment of those who might have been left out under the SEHAT Scheme. “They must register themselves to get a Golden Card, which is providing health coverage to every family of the UT," he said.

The Lt Governor further said that various unprecedented initiatives and interventions by the UT administration have led to a corruption-free, fear-free and transparent governance system in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Sinha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put special focus on development and prosperity of people along the borders, especially the Youth. “The young generation should come forward and avail the benefits of various schemes launched under the Mission Youth to become self-reliant and successful entrepreneurs."

Sinha asked people to avail maximum benefits from a transparent and responsible governance system put in place in the UT. He further asked them to give feedback on the various e-services launched to uproot corruption from J&K.

Advertisement

He observed that after the complete implementation of 73rd & 74th constitutional amendment and establishment of three tier system in J&K, the funds received by the panchayats have been increased considerably.

The goal of the UT administration is to ensure health services, road connectivity, education and other services in border villages are at par with towns and cities, said the Lt Governor.

Advertisement

Sinha directed the district administration to identify land for developing local industries in the district. The government has kept the provision to provide greater incentives for remote and border areas under the Industrial Development Scheme.

Earlier, Ch Abdul Ghani, Member DDC Poonch, submitted a memorandum of demands to which the Lt Governor assured appropriate redressal.

Tazeem Akther, DDC Chairperson Poonch; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, besides senior officials of the district administration, Army and concerned departments, PRI representatives and local people were present on the occasion.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here