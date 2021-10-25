On Reaching 80% Vaccination Target, Puducherry Allows Sale of Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali

The Puducherry government on Monday allowed the sale of firecrackers at low prices ahead of Diwali and said the decision was taken only after achieving the target of 80 per cent Covid-19 vaccination in the union territory.

Papsco, a government agency, has set up counters in different areas to sell the firecrackers at 75 per cent subsidy.

“The government has decided to avail firecrackers at 70 per cent subsidy for the general public. Almost after two years, the government has allowed the sale of firecrackers in the Union Territory. We have also set up free vaccination camps at government hospitals," Muthukrishnan, Papsco Director, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the union territory logged 61 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours as the overall tally rose to 1,27,735. Two more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 1,857, Director of the Health department G Sriramulu said in a release.

The 61 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,456 samples and were spread over Puducherry (37), Mahe (12), Karaikal (11) and Yanam (one). The number of active cases stood at 467 with 88 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 379 in home isolation, the Health department Director said.

As many as 49 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries climbed to 1,25,411. The department has so far tested 18.94 lakh samples and found 16 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.77 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.18 per cent respectively. The health department has so far administered 11,00,316 doses and they comprised 7,17,902 first doses and 3,82,414 second doses. Meanwhile, the Department of Health has scheduled to administer one lakh doses on a single day on Monday in the union territory as part of its drive to protect people against the pandemic.

