On Religious Conversion, Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Don't Change Anyone, Just Teach How to Live'

We don’t have to convert anyone but teach how to live, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, while warning that those trying to “disturb the tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country". His statement on religious conversion came two day after around 100 people from some 35 families ib Gujarat were ‘forcibly converted’ with inducement of money.

“We don’t have to convert anyone but teach how to live. We were born in the land of Bharat to give such a lesson to the whole world. Our sect makes good human beings without changing anyone’s worship system. Anyone trying to disturb the tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country," Bhagwat said at Ghosh Shivir in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Recently, four people were arrested for forcible religious conversion in villages of Bharuch district in Gujarat. A complaint was lodged against nine people after a man who was converted with the lure of a good job approached a police station. Police officials said that children of converted families had started their study in nearby Darul Uloom, and families were also taken to mass prayer.

Bhagwat further said that we need to move forward “together with coordination" in order to make India a “vishwa-guru" (world leader). The RSS was in Chhattisgarh to attend a a band show involving members of the organisation.

Ghosh pradarshan, the event that Bhagwat attended, is playing of seven types of musical instruments in a particular rhythm. RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh Kaniram said that the band show was being practiced continuously since the last one month by RSS swayamsewaks (volunteers) of both Raipur and Bilaspur units. The programme concluded with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp on the Madku Dweep located on the Shivnath river, he added.

