On Shaky Ground: Joshimath Sinking; Geologists Hold Construction, Lack of Drainage Responsible

The residents of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, 290 km from Dehradun, are living in constant fear after cracks on the ground widened everywhere in the sleepy town. Cracks are visible on barren land, houses, temples, and the list goes on. A team of state government officials including members from the state disaster and mitigation authority reached Joshimath on Thursday to take stock of the situation.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government will provide assistance to the affected families. He has called a high-level meeting of the officials on Friday to draw out a broader plan to deal with the ongoing situation.

Initially, there were only cracks and now water is oozing out of them, leaving locals perplexed. The terrified and agitated residents staged protests in the town.

“Joshimath has been witnessing landslides for more than a year and so far the response of the authorities has been sluggish," alleged Atul Sati, convener of Save Joshimath Committee.

As a matter of fact, a total of 560 structures have witnessed cracks in the last few days. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the ropeway service to winter sports destination Auli has been discontinued.

“Besides, work has been halted at the NTPC hydropower project. The locals who are affected have been shifted to the safer place," said Deepak Saini, joint magistrate, Joshimath.

Cracks not new

Interestingly, Joshimath town situated at an altitude of 6,000 feet from the sea level has been “sinking" since the 1970s. In 1976, the Mishra Committee was constituted which strongly recommended a ban on construction activities. The report said the town is located on the “glacial moraine" and hence not feasible for the construction of buildings. Besides, the committee also laid stress on a mass plantation drive in a bid to strengthen the sinking land.

Last year in September, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) highlighted two major points in its report after locals complained about cracks in the residential structures. The report mentioned the town has no drainage facility therefore “water be not allowed to seep in and pore-pressure be maintained within threshold limits". USDMA further recommended curtailing construction and added, wherever necessary, the construction should be carried out as per the national building code.

It is pertinent to mention Joshimath has significance from tourism as well from a religious point of view. The town is the winter seat of the revered Badrinath shrine, a strategic station for armed forces manning the India-China border. The town connects Badrinath shrine, Auli winter resort, Valley of Flowers, and the revered Sikh shrine, Hemkund Sahib.

The town receives tourists in big numbers during the busy summer months. A large number of hotels and guesthouses have been erected in the last few years to cater to tourists even as an initial report in the 1970s recommended a full stop on construction.

Hydropower projects added to problems

Joshimath is situated on the confluence of two rivers – Alaknanda and Dhauliganga. The 440 MW JP Power hydropower project on Alaknanda is already commissioned. In fact, the cracks and water leakage were also reported from the project’s residential colony. The second project which geologists term “dangerous" is the 520 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad NTPC power project on the upstream river.

“We still remember the February 2021 floods that created havoc in the Dhauliganga river. The flood played a catalyst in landslides and land-sinking incidents in Joshimath," said Dr SP Sati, a geologist.

Dr DP Dobhal, a retired geologist from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said the 12-km-long tunnel of the NTPC project on the Dhauliganga river passing under the Joshimath town probably led to geological changes.

Eight kilometres of the 12-km-long tunnel have already been constructed and owing to the current situation the remaining work has been stopped.

