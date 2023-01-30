On Sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra Finale, A Snowball Fight Featuring Rahul Gandhi & Sister Priyanka | WATCH

On the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s finale, sister-brother duo – Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, took some time off to indulge in a friendly snowball fight in Srinagar.

The Congress first shared pictures of the impromptu snowball fight and soon followed it up with a heartwarming video of the Gandhi siblings making the most of the heavy snowfall in J&K.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen hiding two balls of snow and walking towards his sister before playfully dumping the snowballs on her head. Priyanka Gandhi gets her revenge soon as she returns the gesture. The duo was also spotted hugging each other at the end of the friendly fight with several party workers cheering them on.

Rahul Gandhi also shared the video with a heartfelt caption to mark ‘the last beautiful morning at the Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

The nearly five-month long yatra came to an end on Monday with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag at the yatra campsite in Panthachowk. Omar Abdullah, Memhooba Mufti and other leaders from opposition parties including - DMK, JMM, BSP, CPI, RSP, VCK and IUML joined in for the finale event of the unity march.

The leaders braved snowfall and bone-chilling cold to share the stage with Congress leaders at a rally organised to mark the culmination of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

