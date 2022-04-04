On Track to Mission 100% Electrification, Indian Railways Achieves 80% Target

In a significant step towards its plan to completely electrify the broad gauge network by 2023-24, Indian Railways (IR) have achieved electrification of 52,247 Route Kilometers (RKM) out of 65,414 RKM. “Major leap towards #Mission100PercentElectrification. The FY 2021-22 records a momentous milestone with Electrification of 80% of Broad Gauge Route achieved. 52,247 RKM out of 65,414 RKM have been electrified; a significant step towards reducing carbon footprint," tweeted Ministry of Railways.

According to national transporter, record electrification of 6,366 RKMs has been achieved in IR history during 2021-22. Previous highest electrification was 6,015 RKM during 2020-21.

Advertisement

Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to achieve the ‘Mission 100% Electrification - Moving towards net Zero Carbon Emission’ plan. In June last year, the railways had said that the network’s electrification, which is environment friendly and reduces pollution, has increased nearly ten times since 2014.

ALSO READ: Konkan Railway Completes Mission 100% Electrification, South Central Railway Electrifies 163-km of Rail Lines in Andhra Pradesh

Recently the Konkan Railway Corporation said it has completed electrification on its entire 741-kilometre route between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka. The Konkan Railway connects Mumbai with Mangalore. The 741-kilometre line passes through Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka along the western coast. Congratulating Konkan Railway on the milestone, PM Modi had tweeted: “Congratulations to the entire @KonkanRailway Team for the remarkable success of ‘Mission 100% Electrification’ and setting new benchmarks of sustainable development."

Advertisement

In a similar development, the South Central Railway (SCR) also announced that it has completed the electrification of 163 kms railway lines on various sections in Andhra Pradesh, giving a boost to the ‘Mission Electrification of Indian Railways.’ In a press release SCR spokesperson CH Rakesh said that the electrified sections are Kadiri Tummanam gutta (53.30 route km), Pakala Kalikiri (55.80 km) and Dhone Kurnool City (54.20 km).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.