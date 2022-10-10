On Ukraine, India Says ‘Deeply Concerned’, Reiterates Support to All Efforts Aimed at De-escalation

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Monday said that India is “deeply concerned" at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians.

In response to media queries on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Bagchi said that India urges the “immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue."

Bagchi highlighted that the conflict is “ in no one’s interest," and that India “stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation."

“India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," the statement read.

Embassy asks Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to Ukraine

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Monday advised Indian nationals to avoid “all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine."

“In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities," the advisory statement read.

Indian nationals, the embassy added, have to inform the status of their presence in Ukraine in order for the authorities to help them, where required.

What’s happening in Ukraine

Three loud blasts were heard in central Kyiv early on Monday, according to AFP journalists in the city, a day after Russia’s leader blamed Ukraine for an explosion on a key Crimea bridge. The explosions took place around 0815 local time (0515 GMT), with air raid sirens sounding in the Ukrainian capital more than an hour before the blasts.

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine of orchestrating the powerful blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea the day before, describing the explosion as an “act of terrorism". “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin said in a video on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

