On Video, Faridabad Woman Dangles Son from 10th Floor to Grab Fallen Clothes. Furious Twitter Reacts

In a shocking incident, a woman living on the 10th floor of a Faridabad highrise, dangled her son by a saree to drop him on the 9th floor so that he could get back clothes. She also pulled him back in the same way.

A video of the incident is making rounds on social media and has been widely shared. In the viral video, a child was precariously hanging on to the saree as he is being slowly pulled up from the 9th to the 10th floor. The boy is seen grabbing one end of the saree as his mother and an elderly woman, who appears to be his grandmother, slowly pull him up by the other.

Social media users have been criticising the woman for her carelessness which could have cost her son his life. The incident took place at the Florida apartment complex in Faridabad’s Sector 82. According to an NDTV report, the video was shot from a building opposite to the tower in which the woman and her family live. Reportedly, the 9th floor flat was locked and hence the woman decided to dangle her son.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, who shared the video on Twitter, termed the woman’s act “heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility". The boy’s mother, it is learned, has regretted her action that risked her son’s life.

