On Vijay Diwas, PM Modi Speaks to Ailing 1971 War Hero Bhairon Singh Rathore

On the day of Vijay Diwas on Friday, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Bhairon Singh Rathore, the Border Security Force (BSF) hero of Longewala battle of 1971, who is ailing in hospital.

Rathore is admitted to AIIMS in Jodhpur after he complained of chest pain. He was admitted to the hospital in June, too, after a urine infection. AIIMS had then treated him free of cost.

In the 1971 war, Rathore killed several soldiers of Pakistan. Rathore was awarded the Sena medal.

Suniel Shetty played the character of Rathore in the film ‘Border’. In the film, he was shown as a martyr.

A resident of Solankia Tala village in Jodhpur, Singh retired in 1987.

Last year, home minister Amit Shah had met Singh.

In a tweet, Shah wrote, “Had the privilege of meeting Veer Naik Bhairon Singh Rathod of Longewala Post in the 1971 war in Jaisalmer. Your bravery to drive out enemies from Longewala and love for the motherland has created a place of immense reverence in the history of the country and the hearts of the countrymen. I bow to you."

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16. The day marks India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh and in the liberation of East Pakistan.

