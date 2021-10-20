Once a Blazing Hotspot, Dharavi Reports No Deaths Due to Covid-19 in Last 79 Days: Report

Once a deadly hotspot, Mumbai’s Dharavi has not had a single death due to covid-19 in the last 79 days. A 56-year-old garment unit owner, who had hosted Tablighi Jamaat members in one of his flats in Dr Baliga Nagar, was the first case in Dharavi. He died on April 1, 2020. Dharavi has since recorded 7,128 cases with only 30 active at the moment and 417 deaths.

According to a report by Times of India, no deaths were reported in September and October so far, and August saw a lone death.

Meanwhile, as the coronavirus figures show signs of declining in Maharashtra, the state government on Tuesday extended the timings of shops, restaurants and eateries ‘with immediate effect’ a day after it allowed the reopening of amusement parks from October 22.

Citing the festive season and to avoid crowding at these places during the limited hours, the state government has allowed restaurants and eateries to remain open till midnight and other establishments like shops till 11 pm. Earlier, these establishments were allowed to operate only till 10 pm.

The rules may be tweaked if the district authorities deem it right, the state circular said.

On Monday, a meeting of the Maharashtra Covid-19 Task Force was held in Mumbai by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the extension of the timing of restaurants and shops.

“We are slowly relaxing the restrictions and the number of patients seems to be decreasing. We are also reopening cinemas and theatres from October 22. There is a constant demand to extend the working hours of restaurants and shops, a statement released by the chief minister’s office statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

The state has decided to allow all rides (except water rides) in open spaces in amusement parks.

