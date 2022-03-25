'Once Burnt, Twice Shy': Despite CM's Assurances, Locals Are Not Returning to Bengal's Bogtui Village

The administration has come into action mode in Bogtui village of West Bengal’s Rampurhat area. A huge battalion of police has been posted here, after a mob burnt down several houses, killing at least 8 people, following the murder of a local leader from the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress this week.

Even officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) can be seen patrolling here at night. But News18 found on Thursday that as the sun set, Bogtui village turned into something like a ghost town.

Chief minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee came to the area on Thursday and promised everyone’s security. She asked the police to take up confidence-building measures so that many villagers who have fled since this week’s violence come back.

People from families of those who have died came to meet the CM. But after she left, many residents again went away.

The village tea shops and local stores that were usually full of people even in the evenings now have a deserted look.

“What if they come back and do it again," said one of the locals, leaving the village again after returning during the CM’s visit, to News18 on condition of anonymity.

The fire has been put out, the smoke too is all but gone, but fear still lurks in Bogtui village. And despite political assurances, the locals are not taking any chances.

