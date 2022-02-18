Once Marred by Scam, Vyapam to be Renamed as ‘Karmchari Chayan Mandal’ in Madhya Pradesh; Oppn Slams Move

Years after it sullied the image of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government post-exposure of a massive admission and recruitment exam scam in 2013, Vyapam which was earlier renamed to Professional Examination Board, will now be rechristened as ‘Karmchari Chayan Mandal’ or Employees’ Recruitment Board. The decision was made by MP cabinet on Friday.

We have decided to rename Vyapam as Karmchari Chayan Mandal and it will work under the governance of the General Administration Department, Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra told the media after the cabinet meeting in Bhopal.

In the past, the MP Professional Examination Board known for its Hindi acronym Vyapam was renamed as Professional Examination Board. Sources claimed that the Shivraj government which drew nationwide criticism over the Vyapam scam in the past had prepared the renaming proposal several times in the past.

Advertisement

Thousands including Vyapam officers, data analysts, and computer operators apart from then Technical Education Minister Laxmikant Sharma, middlemen, imposters, and students who fraudulently made others appear in exams, were named in the scam probe which is underway under CBI supervision.

In 2021, Sharma had died after testing positive for Covid19.

Starting from pre-medical exams, the anomalies had spanned to other recruitment tests and pre-admission exams of police, forest guards and several others. On the lines of Bollywood flick –Munnabhai MBBS, the middlemen used to make imposters sit in place of original candidates in the exam in lieu of huge sums. The Vyapam staffers also used to taper OMR sheets to help chosen few students clear the exams.

Initially, the special task force was handed over the probe of the scam but in 2015, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recommended a CBI probe into the scam. The probe is still underway in the matter.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Congress party has slammed the latest move of renaming Vyapam. “It won’t help wash away the sins which destroyed the career of an entire generation and hundreds died in a suspicious manner. Despite a public service commission in existence, the constitution of another recruitment board could pave the way for fresh corruption," Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.