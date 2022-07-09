Once Part of Investors' Summit, UP CM to Inaugurate Rs 2,000-Cr Lulu Mall in Lucknow on Sunday

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Lulu Mall in Lucknow on Sunday. The mega shopping mall, one of the biggest in India, was part of the first investors’ summit of UP in the first term of the Yogi Adityanath government. The Rs 2,000-crore project will generate 5,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs, say officials.

The Lulu Group is also coming up with shopping mall projects in Varanasi and Prayagraj, which it showcased during the groundbreaking ceremony held in Lucknow recently, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi, and defence minister Rajnath Singh. Apart from retail projects, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered conglomerate has also announced a food processing hub that is under construction in Greater Noida with an investment of approximately Rs 500 crore.

Located at Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, in Lucknow, the 2.2 million sq ft mall will be home to some of the biggest brands in India. Catering to the diverse taste of every visitor, the mall houses 15 fine-dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets that have a capacity of seating 1,600 patrons. The Lulu Mall in Lucknow will also have a dedicated wedding shopping arena. An 11-screen PVR Superplex will be launched here later this year. It would include P[XL] and 4 DX screens, and premium LUXE auditoriums. The mall will come equipped with a dedicated multi-level parking facility for over 3,000 vehicles.

Speaking to the media on Saturday in Lucknow, the regional director of Lulu Group in Uttar Pradesh, Jayakumar Gangadharan, said, “We are excited to open the doors of the first truly global shopping and leisure destination in Lucknow. This Lucknow mall will also house our own internationally popular largest indoor entertainment centre, Funtura, and Lulu Hypermarket. The presence of some of India’s biggest retail brands combined with a state-of-the-art food court and engaging entertainment outlets will make the mall a family destination for the residents of the capital city and beyond."

This is the fifth mall of the Lulu Group in India, after its launches in Kochi, Thrissur, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram. The chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, MA Yusuff Ali, has already announced an extensive expansion plan in all the major cities in India, including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi in a bid to further spread its footprints in the country.

