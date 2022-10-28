Once Upon a Crime: A Lawyer's Murder & the 'Dead End' That Rocked K'taka, Kerala & TN 35 Years Ago

An audacious act by a young sub-inspector three decades ago, against the wishes of his superiors, to contact an address found on a dead body in Tamil Nadu, spawned a political storm and altered the life of many people in three southern states.

For the police, a corpse found near the railway tracks at Omalur near Salem in August 1987 was a mere statistic, one among thousands of such cases the Indian Railways deal with, across India, every year. The humane act by Udaya Suriya Kumar, the Railway Police officer led to the identification of the body, that otherwise would have been treated as another anonymous corpse, as that of a young advocate, M Abdul Rasheed, from Pathanamthitta in Kerala, around 420 km away from the spot.

The book Dead End – The Minister, the CBI, and the Murder That Wasn’t by veteran journalist and writer V Sudarshan is not just another whodunit on the saga. It offers a page-turner narrative of the murder investigation by Kuppusamy Raghothaman, a CBI officer from Tamil Nadu. The author weaves together convoluted details that make truth sound stranger than fiction to unravel political crime and corruption by a group of affluent men in Karnataka in the late 1980s.

The book under the true crime section is the product of Sudarsan’s conversations with Ragothaman following a monograph of the latter on Rasheed’s murder. He chiselled the story into 23 vibrant chapters in 187 pages revolving around 40 main characters.

It tells the story of how Rasheed, who went to Bangalore to get admission for his brother, got entangled in a trap. It tells the story of how greed massacred an innocent who dared into the labyrinth of a reprobate educational system and how his body was found in a decomposed manner in another location some 200 kilometres away. It tells the story of brave and sincere officers who battled the system to follow the path of rectitude.

It narrates how honest officers like Ragothaman had to pledge their life partner’s jewellery to pay for the meals of witnesses. It reconstructs moments like Ragothaman running behind RL Jalappa, the Karnataka politician who was accused in the case, as he left a suitcase at the former’s Chennai residence after a visit. It shows how some other police personnel, including top-ranking officers, including those who were accused in the case, collaborated with shady characters to alleviate the crisis of an omnipotent politician.

The book provides a scenic view of a society with dishonest policemen, corrupt politicians and unethical lawyers working hand-in-glove with lawbreakers to carry out their tasks that include annihilating anyone who dares to challenge them.

The craft employed by Sudarshan resembles the painting technique pointillism, invented by Georges Seurat, in which the artist uses tiny, distinct dots in certain patterns to create an image. He painstakingly arranges tiny packets of information and details to create a compelling visual narrative, which also works as a commentary on the rot in the political system.

