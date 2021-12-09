Home » News » India » One Bird Flu Case Detected in Kerala’s Alappuzha; District Restricts Use & Sale of Ducks

Neethu Reghukumar| CNN-News18
Updated: December 09, 2021, 23:12 IST

One case of bird flu has been confirmed among samples of ducks in Alappuzha district of Kerala. The district collector has issued orders to prohibit the use and sale of ducks, hens in the area where bird flu has been detected.

It has also been decided to kill birds within a 1 km radius of the 10th ward of Thakazhi panchayat. The area where bird flu has been detected has also been declared as a containment zone, and the entry of people and vehicles has been barred.

The state animal husbandry department will now rope in rapid response teams to bury the birds. The teams will also be used to give preventive medicine to people in the bird flu-hit areas.

The state veterinary authorities have been instructed to cull birds at the Thakazhi village council and 10 teams have been formed for it. According to reports, this virus can spread rapidly through the air, but it rarely affects human beings.

Incidentally, for the duck farmers especially in Alappuzha district, this is a big blow because with Christmas season around the corner, duck along with chicken has a huge demand.

(With IANS inputs)

Neethu Reghukumar Neethu Reghukumar, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, has 12 years of experience in both print and broadcast journalism. She covers politics, crime, health in Kerala, and has extensively reported on floods and Sabarimala agitation. Follow her @Neethureghu

first published: December 09, 2021, 23:12 IST