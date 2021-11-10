1 Coal Miner Dies, 3 Feared Dead in Roof Collapse in Telangana

Hyderabad:: One worker died and three others were feared dead after a roof in a coal mine collapsed on them in Mancherial district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at Srirampur area while roof-stitching was on. It was then a portion of the roof fell on the four workers, burying them under the rubble, they said.

The body of one person was recovered, a senior police official said.

