One Dead, 20 Injured As Footbridge Slabs Collapse in Maha's Balharshah Station; Railway Announces Ex Gratia

At least one person died and 20 others got injured on Sunday evening after some slabs of a footbridge collapsed in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur. The foot over bridge connected platforms 1 and 2 at the Balharshah station in the city. The accident took place at around 5:10 pm, reports said.

The Indian Railways have announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each for those gravely injured, and that of Rs 50,000 each for those bearing minor injuries, said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR. The Balharpur railway station located is around 12 km away from Chandrapur district headquarters.

A visual shared by news agency ANI, shows people run for help as the slabs collapsed. The people who were on the footbridge fell on the railway tracks below. No train was running on those tracks at that time.

Advertisement

“Around 4 passengers sustained serious injuries and they are being treated at the GMCH. The district administration and police personnel are assisting the injured," Chandrapur district collector Vinay Gowda said.

All those injured were taken to the Ballarpur Rural Hopspital and some of them were later shifted to Chandrapur Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the district information office said.

Chandrapur Guardian Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar directed the hospital authorities to provide all necessary medical aid to the injured persons and ordered an investigation into the incident, the administration said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here