Home » News » India » One Dead in Landslide at Arunachal Pradesh's Sood Village, Traffic Movement Hit on Yupia-Doimukh Road  

One Dead in Landslide at Arunachal Pradesh's Sood Village, Traffic Movement Hit on Yupia-Doimukh Road  

Traffic movement was hit on both sides of the road after the landslide.
Traffic movement was hit on both sides of the road after the landslide.

The landslide, that occurred on the road connecting Yupia to Doimukh (TAH) on Sunday, blocked the road creating traffic congestion on both sides

Advertisement
Niloy Bhattacherjee| News18.com
Updated: June 19, 2022, 14:53 IST

One person died in a landslide that took place at Sood Village in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning.

The landslide, that occurred on the road connecting Yupia to Doimukh (TAH) on Sunday, blocked the road creating traffic congestion on both sides.

The incident took place at around 8.00 am and a bike got buried under the debris, while a car passing through the point was pushed to a corner.

The bike rider, said to be in his 20s and a boxer from the West Siang district, died in the incident.

His body was retrieved and taken to hospital for post-mortem. Police is yet to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Advertisement

No injury or casualty has been reported among passengers of the car.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: June 19, 2022, 14:53 IST