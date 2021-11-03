Home » News » India » One Dies, Another Injured as Concrete Slab of Under-Construction House Collapses

One Dies, Another Injured as Concrete Slab of Under-Construction House Collapses

The deceased was identified as Manjunath (38) of Saligrama. ( Representative Image PTI )
The deceased was identified as Manjunath (38) of Saligrama. ( Representative Image PTI )

The mishap occurred when the supporting pillars kept for the slab were being removed on Wednesday morning

Advertisement
PTI
Udupi // Updated: November 03, 2021, 19:30 IST

One person died and another suffered serious injuries when a concrete slab of the house that was under construction collapsed at Padukere in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district on Wednesday, police sources said. The deceased was identified as Manjunath (38) of Saligrama. The injured person Chethan (28) has been hospitalised, the sources said.

The mishap occurred when the supporting pillars kept for the slab were being removed this morning. One of the slabs fell on Manjunath, they said. A case has been registered, they added.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

first published: November 03, 2021, 19:30 IST