One Feared Trapped as House Collapses in Delhi; Rescue Operations Underway

A person is suspected to be trapped under debris of a house that collapsed near Kotwali area here on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

"A call about a house collapse was received at around 10.55 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said.

Search and rescue operations are underway, he said.

