One House, Two States: Divided by Chalk Mark, Unique Abode Falls in Both Maharashtra & Telangana

As Maharashtra vs Karnataka border dispute reaches Centre, with leaders of both states meeting the Home Minister, there’s a unique situation in Maharashtra. A house in Maharajguda village, Chandrapur, is spread across two states — Telangana and Maharashtra.

Unlike state leaders, the owner of the house, however, has no issues since he gets to enjoy best benefits of both the states. The owner, Uttam Pawar, said that his house comprises eight room, four of which fall Telangana while the rest is in Maharashtra.

Pawar says: “Around 12-13 of us live in this house. My kitchen in Telangana."

“When the boundary was surveyed in 1969, we were told that half of our house is in Maharashtra while the other half in Telangana. We’ve not faced any troubles. We are paying taxes for both states’ gram panchayats and getting more benefits under the schemes of Telangana government," added Pawar.

A Look at Some Houses Divided by Borders

A House In India and Myanmar

The house of a village chief at Longwa village, Mon district Nagaland, lies half in India while the other part is in Myanmar. The international border cuts through the house. The villagers of Longwa hold dual citizenships and can roam freely in both countries.

A House on Netherlands and Belgium Border

This is a house built over Belgium and Netherlands border. It has two doorbells, one towards the Netherlands and the other towards Belgium. As we can see in the picture, a strip has been made on the ground to mark the border.

This, however, is not the only house in the area. There are many shops, cafes and restaurants, which come between Netherlands and Belgium.

A House on US-Canada Border

The front portion of this two-storey house is in Beebe Plain, Vermont while the backyard backyard is in Stanstead, Quebec.Built in 1782, the nine-bedroom, historic building known as the “Old Stone House" rests on the US and Canadian border.

The south side faces Canusa Street in Vermont, a name referencing the two countries where the building stands. DuMoulin is now trying to sell the home, which has been vacant for years, but it hasn’t been easy. He told CNN affiliate WCAX that he has yet to accept any offers.

