One Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Banquet Hall in Delhi's Rohini

One person was injured after a fire broke out on Thursday at a banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini area. The fire department received a call about the fire at 1:48 pm and 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot, officials told PTI.

The banquet hall is situated near a CNG pump, fire department official noted. “The hall is situated near a fire station and our team reached the spot after seeing smoke coming out from it. Two cars and a bike were in the fire. We will conduct an inspection to check whether anyone was trapped inside once the heat reduces," the officer was quoted as saying.

According to officials, the fire was doused at 3.30 pm and the injured was given first aid.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.