One Killed, 56 Injured in Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

One person was killed and 56 others injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammua and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. Police sources said, “A passenger bus on way from Lam to Nowshera in Rajouri district went out of the driver’s control and fell into a gorge.

“One person died on the spot and 56 others were injured."

All the injured were shifted to hospital. The attending doctors referred five persons with serious injuries to the government medical college hospital in Rajouri.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.