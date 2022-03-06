One Killed As Terrorists Hurl Grenade in Srinagar's Busy Street, 24 Injured

A civilian was killed in a grenade attack that occurred at a busy market near Srinagar’s Amira Kadal Bridge on Sunday, while 24 others, including a policeman, were injured. Sources told News18 that the attack was made on a police patrol at around 4.20 pm. The injured, who sustained splinter injuries, were rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in the city. The grenade explosion happened at the Sunday market when there was a mad rush of crowd.

Srinagar Police said that among the 24 injured, there’s a policeman and a girl, whose condition is critical

The site is less than a kilometre away from all major police facilities in Srinagar and the Civil Secretariat.

The grenade, DIG for Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar said, was hurled on a police patrol, but it was the civilians who bore the brunt.

A 64-year-old civilian, Abdul Salaam Makhdoomi, resident of the Nowhatta area in Srinagar was killed. Kumar said grenade attacks are a challenge, but police would track down the perpetrators soon. “We have a good idea about the persons operating and will get them soon," he told reporters at the site of the explosion where glass shards lay littered before open shops.

The DIG was confident of tracking down the module. “We have got the CCTV footage and some vital clues before us," he said. The officer added that police would take steps to prevent attacks at busy places. “We will not allow it to become a trend," he said.

Witnesses said the market was abuzz when the explosion took place. Many civilians were seen lifting injured and hauling them into whatever they could find to rush them to the hospital. So far, no militant outfit has claimed any responsibility.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the “deplorable" attack. “I condemn this deplorable attack in the strongest possible terms. May the deceased find place in Jannat & may the injured make a complete and speedy recovery," he wrote.

(With inputs from Mufti Islah)

